In Memory Computing Speeds Results

Organizations that need to run innovative applications and get results fast need to explore new types of software systems that help them achieve their business goals. While the basic organizations of a computer system has remained unchanged for many years, a combination of software that takes advantage of the latest hardware efficiencies can lead to faster performance and a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). By taking advantage of In-Memory computing and In-Memory Data Grids, applications will run faster, giving users more insight into critical data. This whitepaper describes the advantage of In-Memory Computing for a wide range of applications.
Traditional Database Management Systems were developed to use disk based storage as their primary storage mechanism. However, with the dramatic reduction in memory costs, these designs need to be looked at and in-memory data grids( IMDG) should be considered. Not only is accessing memory orders of magnitude faster than hard disk drives, IMDGs are built to scale horizontally. Adding more nodes as the database grows can be done in real time, reducing down time and accelerating performance. Traditional storage is still important as a backup and for persistence of the data.
The overhead of moving data into and out of memory from disk drives in tradition databases can be eliminated by keeping the data in main memory. When working with an in-memory system, the benefits are more than just the data storage. The processing work can be done where the data resides, thus eliminating the movement of data between nodes. This can have a tremendous effect on the overall system performance.
In-memory computing is designed to address some of the most critical and real-time task requirements today. This include real-time fraud detection, biometrics and border security and financial risk analytics. All of these use cases require very low latency access to data from very large amounts of data, which results in faster and more accurate decisions.
This whitepaper by GridGain discusses what In-Memory computing is and how In-Memory Data Grids can benefit a wide range of industries by storing and accessing more data in memory and logically close to the processing power. Download this whitepaper now.
