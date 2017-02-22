DDN Ranked #1 in HPC Storage Market

Today DDN announced that it was once again ranked as the top storage provider among HPC sites surveyed by Intersect360 Research.

For the third consecutive year, DDN posted the largest share of installed systems at HPC sites and held its solid lead over other storage providers at HPC sites surveyed in Intersect360 Research’s “Top of All Things in HPC” survey. This report caps off a year of strong recognition of DDN as the performance storage leader that included awards ranging from best HPC storage product/technology company, best big data innovator, best storage company and best enterprise NAS to leadership recognition in IDC’s MarketScape report.

As illustrated in the table at right, DDN had the largest share of installed systems at HPC sites (14.8 percent), gaining almost a full percentage point over the previous year. DDN’s closest competitors follow at 12.7 and 11.0 percent, and all other suppliers had less than 10 percent share of reported storage systems. DDN’s continued strong showing is a testament to the success of the company’s focus on solving the toughest data access and management challenges to deliver consistent, cost-effective performance at scale.

Intersect360 Research forecasts storage to be the fastest growing hardware sector in HPC, and according to a recent DDN survey, end users in the world’s most data-intense environments, like those in many general IT environments, are increasing their use of cloud. However, unlike general IT environments, the HPC sector is overwhelmingly opting for private and hybrid clouds instead of the public cloud. More than 90 percent of HPC sites surveyed are modernizing their data centers with flash, with the largest cited use cases being flash acceleration of parallel file system metadata, specific application data and specific end-user data.

High-performance sites are incredibly challenging IT environments with massive data requirements across very diverse application and user types,” said Laura Shepard, senior director of product marketing, DDN. “Because we are a leader in this space, we have the expertise to provide the optimal solutions for traditional and commercial high-performance customers to ensure they are maximizing their compute investment with the right storage infrastructure.”

Survey responses show that I/O performance and rapid data growth remain the biggest issues for HPC organizations – a circumstance that favors continuing strong demand for DDN technologies that are leading the market in solving these challenges.

Sign up for our insideHPC Newsletter