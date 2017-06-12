Discover a New Compute Experience at HP-CAST 28

In this week’s Sponsored Post, Bill Mannel, Vice President & General Manager of HPC Segment Solutions and Apollo Servers, Data Center Infrastructure Group at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, covers highlights from the upcoming High Performance Consortium for Advanced Scientific and Technical (HP-CAST) computing event.
Advanced computing technologies have become essential to solving some of the world’s most complex challenges in areas ranging from life, earth, and space sciences, to engineering and manufacturing, to national security. While high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) were once viewed as the exclusive tools of elite research institutions, scientific labs, and government entities, enterprises are now investing in the next wave of computing capabilities in order to drive competitive advantage and transform their businesses.
As today’s compute requirements quickly exceed the capabilities of traditional IT infrastructures, customers are seeking optimized compute platforms that deliver extreme levels of performance. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is committed to delivering the IT solutions that accelerate HPC and AI innovation for today and tomorrow, and support the next generation of HPC.
To help customers discover a new compute experience marked by enhanced agility, security, and control, HPE will host its High Performance Consortium for Advanced Scientific and Technical (HP-CAST) computing users group event in Frankfurt, Germany from June 16th-17th. The conference is a worldwide HPC user group designed to enhance the knowledge and compute capabilities of HPE stakeholders, technology partners, and customers while increasing the impact of HPE solutions and services for large-scale, scientific, and technical computing applications.Bill Mannel - The upcoming #HPCAST conference will unveil a whole new compute experience. You won’t want to miss it. Click To Tweet
Each HP-CAST event provides an optimal environment for participants to network, explore new ideas, flesh out challenges, and gain valuable insight from HPC experts through a number of keynote lectures, technology updates, and tutorials. This is the 28th installment of the event, which has held both worldwide and regional conferences in a variety of countries since it began in 2003.
HP-CAST 28 will cover the following timely topics:
- Consolidated HPE and formerly SGI roadmap and product family updates
- Challenges and experiences with high-end HPC systems
- Potential and pitfalls of photonics and innovative memory systems
- Innovative processors, coprocessors, GPUs, and related software tools
- Interconnect technology trends and shared memory implementations
- Big Data and HPC, object storage, and parallel file systems for HPC
- System performance tools, workflow control, and HPC Clouds
Attendees of the conference will hear keynote lectures from special invitees that will highlight some recent and exciting customer wins. Satoshi Matsuoka from the Tokyo Institute of Technology will discuss Tsubame 3.0, an HPE/SGI 47 AI-PFLOPS system that is slated to become one of the most powerful machines on the planet for AI computation. Stephan Schenk from BASF will also be on-hand to provide details on the new HPE Apollo System supercomputer that is helping BASF reduce computer simulation and modeling times from months to days. Some HPE supercomputing customers like Cyfronet and NYU Abu Dhabi will also sharing their real-life experiences using HPE products and services, and discussing the impact HPE solutions have had on their businesses.
Stakeholders from HPE are particularly excited to share the most recent product updates and roadmaps for our HPC and Big Data product lines. HPE partners like Intel and NVIDIA will also be offering updates on partner technologies, and share some best practices for integration with HPE HPC solutions.
HPE continually demonstrates a long-term commitment to delivering the advanced technologies needed to support the future of HPC. To that end, Day 1 of the conference will conclude with a glimpse into the HPE high-end computing strategy, some insights from the trenches on the road to exascale, and our participation in the Gen-Z Consortium, a new open systems interconnect that is poised to enable the next generation of HPC systems. Day 2 will also offer a number of tutorials and breakout sessions that will help customers and partners better utilize HPE HPC products.
HPE has always believed that without the insight of our customers and partners, it’s impossible to develop solutions and services that will address the rapidly evolving needs of the greater HPC community. Each HP-CAST event offers the ideal environment for us to join forces with fellow HPC thought leaders to explore the latest technologies, share best practices, and work collaboratively toward the next level of HPC.
Register now for HP-CAST 28 and join us June 16th-17th in Frankfurt, Germany to discover a new compute experience that can dramatically transform your way of doing business.
This guest article was submitted by Bill Mannel, Vice President & General Manager of HPC Segment Solutions and Apollo Servers, Data Center Infrastructure Group at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
