Register Now For the Intel HPC Developer Conference 2017

The following guest article from Intel outlines some of the highlights of the upcoming Intel HPC Developer Conference 2017, a premier event for developers shaping the future of high-performance computing.
Powerful technologies today fuel tomorrow's HPC and High-Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) innovations and help organizations accelerate toward discoveries. Get ahead of the curve at the Intel HPC Developer Conference 2017 in Denver, Colorado on November 11-12. At this must-attend technical conference, developers across a multitude of disciplines will connect with industry luminaries and Intel architecture experts. Attendees from around the world will gain insight on the newest technological advances, learn about the latest approaches to tackle both common and cutting-edge endeavors and help drive discovery for scientific breakthroughs in research, education, and commerce.
The 2017 conference will feature:
- An opening keynote highlighting trends and future technology including path to Exascale with Dr. Al Gara, Intel Fellow and Gadi Singer, Intel VP and GM of Artificial Intelligence Architecture
- Plenary talks from industry luminaries about scientific discoveries and breakthroughs
- 80+ technical lectures around topics such as new scientific research, the latest parallel programming techniques, best practices for AI development, and insights into HPC-enabled cognitive computing, deep learning, machine learning, and more
- 15 hands-on tutorials to provide developers the needed tools to accelerate results
- Nearly 40 posters showcasing peer science
- Onsite experts to share recommendations for optimization in a variety of development environments. Topics include accelerating HPC and HPDA workloads and scientific visualization, maximizing the technologies including tuning and evaluation of system performance, to getting the most out of the newest Intel Xeon and Intel Xeon Phi Scalable Processors, and Intel Omni-Path architecture.
Register now – the conference is free* and open to the public. This year’s technical sessions are sure to draw a full house, so be sure to check out the event agenda and plan your day.
We look forward to seeing you there!
*Registration subject to Terms and Conditions stated on the registration form. One free admission per unique registration.
