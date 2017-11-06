Intel at SC17: To showcase HPC technologies, luminary speakers, and a virtual motorsports experience

In this sponsored post, Intel shares some of what it will be offering attendees at Supercomputing 2017 (SC17) this year.
This year at Supercomputing 2017, Intel offers many opportunities to learn about the newest technologies, emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence, and the ways organizations are applying those capabilities for real-world applications.
The central feature at the Intel booth is a demonstration of HPC applied toward the vehicle industry. Today's HPC systems enable not only optimization of autonomous vehicles' dynamic operation, but also car design, and traffic simulation. Through interactive demos, you can explore how Intel is helping enable the next generation of vehicles, and experience motorsports through Intel powered virtual reality.
Also at the Intel booth, you will find technical presentations and small group interactions with Intel technologists, HPC experts, and industry luminaries taking place throughout the week. These “Nerve Center” sessions address accelerators, fabric/interconnects, artificial intelligence, hardware/software/system architecture, visualization, storage/NVMe, and code modernization. After each presentation, the presenter and Intel technology experts will host multiple small table discussions where you can take a seat, ask questions and obtain additional insights. See the listing of all the sessions on the Intel SC17 website and download the calendar invites to make sure you do not miss these insightful engagements.
Other demos inside the booth area will focus on innovative Intel technologies including details about the latest Intel® Xeon® Scalable and Intel® Xeon Phi™ processors, Intel® FPGAs, Intel® Optane™ SSDs and more. At the booth, you can see demonstrations of these HPC building blocks applied toward image recognition, and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey mapping 188 million astronomical objects. Other demos will showcase usage scenarios of parallel computing with advanced data sets.
If you would like to learn more about these technologies and the ecosystem that builds some of the world’s most performant systems, then you will want to sign up for Intel’s aptly-named “Fellow Traveler Tours.” Happening throughout the day, these walking tours guided by Intel teammates will take you to several stops around the show floor to visit other exhibitor’s booths to see how new technology is enabling faster business outcomes and innovative research today. Intel offers three different tour tracks, and visitors can sign up for any or all of them.
If you want to learn more about Intel’s investment in Artificial Intelligence, and the convergence with HPC, then be sure to mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 15 from 3:30 pm – 4:15 pm. Pradeep Dubey, Intel Fellow, and Director of Parallel Computing Lab will take the Mile High Ballroom stage for a future-focused presentation on Artificial Intelligence and The Virtuous Cycle of Compute. Dubey will discuss how the convergence of AI, Big Data, HPC systems, and algorithmic advances are transforming the relationship between computers and humans, disrupting past notions of a partnership where humans made all the “intelligent” decisions.
So plan now to stop by Intel booth #1301. For more information follow us at @intelHPC and be sure to check out Intel’s SC17 page.
Also, if you have not already planned to attend the Intel HPC Developers Conference just before SC17, it is not too late to register for this free event. Learn more.
