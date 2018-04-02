This white paper evaluates system requirements for next-generation platforms and explains why conventional solutions may no longer be able to meet these requirements effectively. The paper introduces the heterogeneous 3D system- in-package (SiP) technology featured in Intel Stratix 10 FPGAs and SoCs. This technology enables next-generation platforms by powering higher bandwidth, lower power, a smaller form factor, and increased functionality and fledibility. Stratix 10 FPGAs and SoCs feature 3D SiP-based transceivers across all densities.