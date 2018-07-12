This guest post from Deakin University explores the ins and outs of becoming a dynamic leader of tech.
The core of Information Technology within businesses has always been the implementation and facilitation of technology to meet the needs of the company. The explosion of the digital realm has seen a rapid expansion in the scope and demands upon the sector. Eighty-four percent of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) report that their role now includes responsibilities that fall outside the traditional IT sphere.
Mike Jennett has noted that the continued relevance of the IT department ‘‘depends on its ability to acquire a disruptive advantage’’. IDC predicts that worldwide spending on digital transformation technologies will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8 percent through to 2019 to over $2.1 trillion. With this comes rapidly expanding expectations on technology leaders, which can offer excellent opportunities for creative and dynamic individuals keen to make their mark on the industry.
There is now a focus on three key roles for a digitally-aware CIO:
- Incorporating innovation
- Increased strategic contribution
- Cultivating increased connectivity
Incorporating innovation
The last decade has seen an explosion in digital technology geared towards improving business connectivity, efficiency and experience. Artificial intelligence, cloud technology and 3D printing are just a fraction of what is available. The ability to operate on cutting-edge digital platforms is now crucial to corporate success. The challenge for an up-to-the-minute CIO is determining which technological developments will present the most benefits to the business, and how these benefits can be efficiently achieved. A savvy outlook and the enthusiasm to keep up with an industry that changes by the minute are now key attributes for technological leaders.
Increased strategic contribution
As key players in the implementation and analysis of new technological developments and their uses, IT departments are no longer relegated to the basement. CIOs are increasingly offered seats at the strategic table. Awareness of digital systems is now a key contribution to developing business strategy in several areas, including operations, expansion and marketing. With this comes several new and exciting opportunities for digital leaders, however, the expectations are higher than ever. A CIO needs to be equipped with the confidence and technical know-how to play a pivotal role in business success.
The expansion of the CIO role has seen an increase in those from backgrounds other than technology take on the challenge.
Cultivating increased connectivity
Thanks to digital technology, we have the ability to develop highly interconnected lives. On a personal level, this has seen increased socialisation through popular media. However, in the business world this has the distinct advantage of linking businesses to suppliers, consumers and other interested parties much more efficiently. These interconnectivities have been labelled ‘platform ecosystems’ and will become a key point of difference between digitally-aware businesses, and those who have fallen behind. Implementing these systems constitute a massive undertaking for any business, and will not be possible without a knowledgeable and adaptable IT department, under the leadership of a forward-thinking CIO.
A call for expanding skill-sets
The expansion of the CIO role has seen an increase in those from backgrounds other than technology take on the challenge. While this promises continued innovation and new perspectives, there is the potential that some may lack the skills necessary for success. A Master of Information Technology Leadership is a course designed to bridge that gap. Offering a blend of research, skills-based learning and Professional Practice credentials, our lecturers are equipped to offer a 21st century style of learning, perfect for the technological leaders of tomorrow.
Discover more about the opportunities on offer today at Deakin University that can help you becomethe next leader of tech.
Leave a Comment