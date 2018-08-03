This guest post from Intel explores the ins and outs of the latest release of Intel® Media SDK, which offers a single, cross-platform, GPU-enabled API or building optimized media and video applications.
The latest release of the Intel® Media SDK offers a single, cross-platform, GPU-enabled API for building optimized media and video applications from PC’s to workstations and into the cloud.
Use Intel Media SDK for fast and efficient real-time video encoding, decoding, transcoding, image processing, and format conversion in video players and video editing applications. Intel Media SDK can also be used in video conferencing and streaming applications, and embedded in smart cameras, networked recorders, and infotainment systems.
As an added bonus, the Intel Media SDK provides full integration with the hardware-accelerated video codecs in Intel Quick Sync Video® to achieve outstanding processing performance and the best visual quality. Run video and image processing completely on the GPU while using the CPU for other tasks.
The SDK supports all the widely-used codecs including new formats HEVC, AVC, VP9, as well as VC-1, MVC, MPEG-2 and JPEG, among others. Included are various common video preprocessing filters:
- Color conversion
- Deinterlace
- Denoise
- Resize
- Rotate
- Crop
- Composition and alpha blending
- Frame-rate conversion
- Video signal information
An important feature is support for RAW video and image processing. This allows applications to quickly convert RAW camera output to display-compatible formats, while applying color adjustment and effect filters in real time to produce visually stunning media.
To ensure reliability for long-term production applications, the Media SDK libraries are tested for robust performance under stress and error-causing conditions. Intel Media SDK for Embedded Linux includes a validated media stack for added reliability.
Intel provides Media SDK solutions for either embedded or server Linux* ,Windows* servers and Windows* desktops. The API covers a wide range of Intel platforms, including Intel Xeon, Intel Core™ and Intel Core™ M processors for highest performance, as well as certain Intel Celeron™, Intel Pentium®, and Intel Atom® processors with Intel HD Graphics supporting Intel Quick Sync Video.
The latest Intel Media SDK release adds important new features for bitrate control and improved quality that have demonstrated significant efficiency gains. Developers using HEVC encoders can use their own bitrate control algorithm at the macro block level to control the encoding on each frame. For the AVC encoder, the SDK supports the sliding window constraints in VBR and CBR mode, which are helpful for streaming in situations with limited network bandwidth.
On Windows platforms, the Video Quality Caliper tool provides an efficient way to inspect sequence-level quality of encoded or decoded video streams with objective metrics, such as peak signal-to-noise (PSNR) and structural similarity (SSIM).
Altogether, Intel Media SDK is positioned to allow development of professional-grade media and video applications for a wide range of workflows.
