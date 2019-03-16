Podcast: How Real is Ai Anyway?

http://radiofreehpc.com/audio/RF-HPC_Episodes/Episode224/RFHPC224_AI-Realness-Bias.mp3



In this podcast, the Radio Free HPC team discusses AI, bias in AI, and just how real is AI anyway?

Ethics in AI, policy, legal framework are all big threads here. The trigger is the rather funny article from The Register: Artificial Intelligence, You Know it isn’t real, yeah?

After that, they do their Catch of the Week:

discusses sensationalism in technical coverage by the example of an article that says blockchains can be hacked but lacks enough depth and thus fails to impress. As expected, Shahin comes to the defense of the technology, explaining that it depends on the consensus algorithm and participation, etc. not just blockchain per se. Discussion ensues about all manner of blockchains and the spectrum that is forming there with permissioned and permissionless chains. Dan: In a switch from uplifting news to scary ones, Dan shares the news that Kalashnikov rolls out a weaponized suicide drone.

Listen in to hear the full conversation.

