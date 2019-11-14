Are You Ready for the Exascale Era? Find Out at SC19

Oracle Cloud Services built on Intel technology offers best-in-class services across software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and even lets you put Oracle Cloud in your own data center. “With optimized Intel processors, solid state drives, and other Intel-based technologies such as Intel Resource Director, Oracle Cloud offers solutions that enable enterprises to architect long-term strategies and solutions to meet their unique business requirements. Intel technologies utilized by Oracle Cloud support the broadest set of workloads, including media processing, machine learning, data analytics, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence.” [READ MORE…]