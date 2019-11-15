CPC has developed a new whitepaper detailing the use of high-performance polymers in HPC and data center applications where plastics advance as a viable, reliable option in liquid cooling systems.
Liquid cooling is emerging as the thermal management approach of choice in high performance computing and data center applications as computing power and densities—and the heat they generate—increase. Liquid cooling manages heat effectively, improves energy efficiency, and today’s systems are sufficiently robust to allow use without fear of damaging electronics.
Polymer components in liquid cooling systems are attractive for several reasons: they are lightweight, typically less expensive than metal counterparts, and are impervious to corrosion that can render parts inoperable or introduce debris into flow paths. The challenges with many polymers used to date, however, are their abilities to handle high temperatures and physical stressors without deforming, cracking or creeping. These shortcomings become significant when leaks occur, leading to downtime or damage to equipment.
CPC offers the industry’s first polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) quick disconnects (QD), purpose-built for liquid cooling use in HPC and data centers. Customers rely on CPC engineering expertise to ensure their products and systems deliver long-lasting, efficient, leak-free and reliable performance.
Download the new report courtesy of CPC, “The Use of High-Performance Polymers in HPC and Data Center Applications” to explore the use of high-performance polymers in HPC and data center applications.
