In this video from the DDN User Group at SC19, James Coomer from DDN presents: Analytics, Multicloud, and the Future of the Datasphere.

We are adding serious data management, collaboration and security capabilities to the most scalable file solution in the world. EXA5 gives you mission critical availability whilst consistently performing at scale” said James Coomer, senior vice president of product, DDN. “Our 20 years’ experience in delivering the most powerful at-scale data platforms is all baked into EXA5. We outperform everything on the market and now we do so with unmatched capability.”

At SC19, DDN announced new infrastructure and multicloud solutions as well as new data management features in its EXAScaler “EXA5” file solution, which will be generally available over the next two calendar quarters. These solutions and features reinforce DDN’s position as the data platform of choice for performance at scale by further helping customers effectively deploy, manage and accelerate next generation AI and analytics workloads.

DDN’s EXA5 file system is now enhanced to support multicloud productivity with a scalable S3 object interface. Currently, many AI deployments are made up of multiple storage types which are deployed depending on the stage of the data lifecycle. This creates distributed islands of data and additional administrative complexity. By supporting parallel file access, NFS/SMB and S3 from a single data platform, EXA5 solutions simplify data access by creating a single data repository that can service the entire workflow at scale.

James Coomer is Sr. Vice President of Products at DataDirect Networks, and responsible for the technology direction, roadmap and performance analysis of DDN solutions. One of his main tasks is engaging with, and understanding the issues of organisations that are exploring the extremes of IO performance across the range of industries from Life Sciences through to Finance with use cases from Cloud, Enterprise Big Data though to HPC. James’ career started with a PhD in Theoretical Physics followed by over 10 years at Sun Microsystems and Dell, in a wide range of roles from L3 support through consultancy, training, installation and presales. James turned to focus on IO and storage in a move to DDN in 2011.

