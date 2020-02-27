Full-spectrum HPC Scheduling

Joris Poort from Rescale gave this talk at the Big Compute 2020 conference. “Now the challenge of big compute comes down to three major areas. The first is specialized hardware. Because of the nature of these problems, we have to be able to leverage the specialized nature of the hardware advances that we have to be able to solve these tightly coupled problems. The second is need to think differently about how we actually compute in the stack, how we align the algorithm to the infrastructure. And finally the third, perhaps the most important, we have to make this usable and democratize this capability to the world’s brightest minds and innovators.” [READ MORE…]