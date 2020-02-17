The GigaIO FabreX Network – New Frontiers in Networking For Big Data

GigaIO has developed a new whitepaper to describe GigaIO FabreX, a fundamentally new network architecture that integrates computing, storage, and other communication I/O into a single-system cluster network, using industry standard PCIe (peripheral component interconnect express) technology.
The need for GigaIO FabreX is clear. Big data streams provide the raw materials for breakthrough artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) applications, which are fueling demand for fundamental change in the creation and utilization of compute and storage clusters. But the rapid proliferation of specialized compute accelerators such as graphics processing units (GPUs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and custom application-specific integrated circuits are creating configuration problems and bottlenecks for interconnect systems. Traditional networks were not designed to handle the performance requirements of big data workloads and specialized devices.
In order to derive meaning from big data, via implementing the capabilities of big data analytics, and create new opportunities and new value, organizations must find a way to obtain radically increased overall system throughput.
This whitepaper describes how the GigaIO FabreX network makes such accelerated functionalities possible by achieving exceptionally low latency and high-bandwidth performance across an organization’s entire network. GigaIO FabreX equips organizations to put big data to work by disaggregating legacy infrastructure, enabling dynamic pooling of resources for composability, and facilitating system adaptation to the workload (rather than vice versa) — essentially making it possible for organizations to scale up and scale out their computing resources.
GigaIO was established in 2016 by networking industry veterans with decades of domain expertise in communications, data centers, high-performance computing, open source, and infrastructure management.
Download the new report courtesy of GigaIO, “The GigaIO™ FabreX™ Network – New Frontiers in Networking For Big Data” to explore how to make accelerated functionalities possible by achieving exceptionally low latency and high-bandwidth performance across an organization’s entire network.
