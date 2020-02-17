The GigaIO FabreX Network – New Frontiers in Networking For Big Data

In this special guest feature, Jeff Reser from SUSE describes how Linux and HPC are key enabling technologies behind the research and breakthroughs in Genomics. “The Human Genome Project is an excellent example of large-scale international cooperation. It took a closely-coordinated and collaborative team effort to complete. Once the human genome had been successfully sequenced and decoded, it was immediately made publicly available. Since then, new information has been regularly published and made freely available. Here at SUSE, we’re totally committed to this community-driven “open source” ideal. It permeates everything we do.” [READ MORE…]