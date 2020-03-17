Case Study: Magseis Fairfield Uses a Sea of Data to Support Environmentally Responsible Energy Exploration

In this video from Big Compute 2020, Blake Scholl from Boom Supersonic describes how high performance computing in the cloud has opened a new era of high-speed flight. “We’ve done about 66 million core hours of computing, mainly through Rescale since we started the design effort on XB-1. And if you asked yourself what that would look like and wind tunnel testing, it would be financially and timewise just absolutely impractical.” [READ MORE…]