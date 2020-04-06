AI for Any Environment, All the Time

In this Roadhouse podcast, Dr. Greg Bowman from Folding @ Home describes the how crowdsourced computing is being used to fight the coronavirus and how we can get involved. “We are excited to announce a new batch of small molecule screening simulations are now up and running on Folding@home! These simulations will help prioritize which molecules will be synthesized and assayed by the COVID Moonshot aiming to rapidly developing new therapies against the SARS-CoV-2 main viral protease.” [READ MORE…]