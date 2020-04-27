Special Report: Modernizing and Future-Proofing Your Storage Infrastructure – Part 3

Today Hyperion Research released its updated analysis of the potential impact areas of the covid-19 pandemic on the HPC market based on recent discussions with HPC system vendors and buyers. There is a large variation in the impacts of the virus for different segments of the HPC market. Hyperion Research is developing a detailed analysis of these impacts in order to create updated forecasts for HPC servers, AI, ML, DL, and public cloud spending for running HPC workloads. [READ MORE…]