ISC 2020 Goes Digital Offering an Exciting Program for the HPC Community

The ISC Group is pleased to announce the inaugural ISC 2020 Digital, the largest high performance computing-focused event to be held online this year. ISC 2020 Digital will take place from June 22 – 25, replacing the live ISC High Performance 2020 event in Frankfurt that was cancelled due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organizers expect over 3,700 people to register and attend ISC 2020 Digital, which will focus on developments and trends in the high performance computing, machine learning and data analytics fields.

The event will be offered free of charge and interested parties can register for it on the ISC 2020 website starting June 2.

In the meantime, the organizers encourage potential attendees to browse the agenda, which offers a fine selection of invited and contributed talks. Most of the sessions will be pre-recorded, but some, such as the TOP500 session and workshops will be streamed live.

Program Outline

ISC 2020 Program Chair, Prof. David Keyes will kick off the online event with an introduction of the program on Monday, June 22, followed by the announcement of the latest TOP500 List and presentation of the TOP500, Green500 and HPCG awards. All subsequent talks for the day will be available to registered attendees. Another great highlight of the day will be ISC’s famous Vendor Showdown, featuring presentations from the major players in the industry.

Tuesday, June 23 will be dedicated to the Contributed Program, with the Hans Meuer Award and Gauss Award winners and other researchers sharing their findings in the Research Paper, Poster and Project Poster sessions.

A special feature of the event will be Prof. Thomas Sterling’s keynote on HPC Achievement and Impact 2020 on Wednesday, June 24. Another special program will be the live ISC Student Cluster Competition awarding ceremony, hosted via our partner, HPAC-AI Advisory Council. If you are interested in product developments, the ISC Exhibitor Forum will offer some great insights into the latest innovations that occurred over the last 12 months.

Thursday, June 25 will be dedicated to workshops and we are happy to offer 10 workshops digitally this year, some of which will be streamed live.