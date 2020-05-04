Modernizing and Future-Proofing Your Storage Infrastructure – Part 4

In this podcast, the Radio Free HPC team catches up with special guest today, David Barkai, a 50-year veteran of HPC. David has worked in a wide variety of positions at NASA, Intel, Cray, SGI and others. His current project is writing a book to chronicle the last 50 years in HPC told from the perspective of those who were there. “The main emphasis in the book is examining the good that HPC has done in the world, which is quite the story.” [READ MORE…]