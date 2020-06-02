HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand: The Key to Success for Supercomputers Around the World

In recent years, High Performance Computing (HPC) has accomplished significant achievements that were once thought impossible in a variety of scientific and medical fields. Despite the growing list of breakthroughs these HPC systems has enabled, performance and scalability continues to be top of mind when it comes to unlocking their full potential.

Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) fabrics, such as InfiniBand and RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE), are critical to overcoming the scalability and performance challenges for the most data-intensive workloads being developed and deployed today. As a mature and field-proven technology, InfiniBand is used in thousands of data centers, high-performance compute clusters and embedded applications that scale from two nodes up to clusters utilizing thousands of nodes.

The InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) is chartered with maintaining and furthering the InfiniBand architecture specification which is an industry-standard specification. The IBTA is led by a distinguished steering committee comprised of companies such as Broadcom, HPE, IBM, Intel, Marvell, Microsoft and NVIDIA. The members represent leading enterprise IT vendors that are actively contributing to the advancement of the InfiniBand specification, which adapts to meet the industry demands and sets goals for future speed increases. InfiniBand is extremely flexible and enables innovative system designs, allowing the development of new topologies that can optimize enterprise data centers and HPC systems based on application-specific workloads and communication patterns. This not only maximizes application and overall system performance, but it also showcases a clear return on investment.

The InfiniBand Roadmap provides clear timelines and expectations for performance improvements. As HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand is shipping today, the current roadmap shows a projected demand for increasingly higher bandwidth with new NDR 1.2Tb/s InfiniBand products planned for 2020. The IBTA also ensures interoperability guidelines to guarantee forwards and backwards compatibility across generations. Unlike proprietary network technologies, this ensures previous investments made in HPC systems will be protected.

Today, InfiniBand accelerates most of the world’s most powerful supercomputers and is the de-facto interconnect standard for HPC systems. From the small to large-scale scientific simulations to deployments that are extremely data-driven making real-time critical decisions, InfiniBand offers unmatched efficiency and reliability, compute-heavy applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning. InfiniBand allows users to extend their systems while leveraging existing investments in infrastructure and software. As a result, InfiniBand maintains ongoing leadership in networking and performance scalability over proprietary technologies for compute intensive applications. InfiniBand was already an industry-leading interconnect, and now with the IBTA’s latest speed, HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand, it remains the fastest end-to-end interconnect technology currently on the market.

According to the latest TOP500 List, HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand accelerates 31 percent of new InfiniBand-based systems and powers the fastest supercomputer built in 2019. In addition to accelerating the world’s top systems, HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand is utilized globally by universities, meteorologists, smart city developers and datacenter architects.

The widespread adoption of HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand highlights the industry’s need for top tier performance in today’s most complex systems. The following use cases illustrate the scope of systems leveraging HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand to further essential research and technological development.

HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand delivers the interconnect industry’s highest data throughput, extremely low latency and world-leading performance to HPC systems across the globe. With a foundation based on HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand, high-performance systems are changing the way we understand the world we live in through scientific discoveries, environmental research, advanced medical research and realizing the potential for innovation in countless areas of business that are sure to drive change within the social and global landscape of tomorrow.

