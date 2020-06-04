Veteran Technology Journalist Doug Black Named to Succeed Rich Brueckner as Editor of insideHPC

insideHPC Media has announced that veteran technology journalist Doug Black has been named editor-in-chief of insideHPC. Black succeeds the late Rich Brueckner, who purchased the property in 2010 and has been a prominent figure in HPC media ever since.

According to Stephanie Ellars, publisher, insideHPC Media and Brueckner’s partner for the past four years, “Rich told me some time ago that if anything ever happened to him it was his desire that we recruit Doug Black to take over the editorial operation of insideHPC. I am thrilled that we are able to honor Rich’s thoughts regarding his successor and I look forward to working with Doug to continue the incredible legacy Rich has blessed us with.”

Black has been a technology and business writer since 1985, serving in journalistic, marketing and public relations roles. He has been involved with the HPC community since 1991 and has worked on numerous technology announcements and media campaigns in support of companies, including Intel and SGI, throughout the HPC ecosystem.

For the past four-and-half years, Black has been managing editor of EnterpriseAI (formerly EnterpriseTech), a publication of Tabor Communications, where he covered the convergence of HPC and AI in commercial and industrial organizations.

Outside of his work life, Black has strong interests in history and literature, in bicycling, in sports (horse racing in particular) and in raising his two sons. A Massachusetts native, he lives in the Boston area.

“Doug will be an excellent steward of the publication that Rich oversaw and developed for the past 10 years,” said Ellars. “Doug has a long history in HPC, he understands the technology challenges and the great opportunities that lie before our industry, and we look forward to his coverage of the news and events that most impact the HPC community.”

Brueckner purchased insideHPC 10 years ago from founding publisher and editor John West, who is now director of strategic initiatives at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC), the University of Texas at Austin.

“I’ve been honored and proud to see what Rich has accomplished with insideHPC over the past 10 years,” said West. “Driven by his dedication and passion, the publication has grown into a significant global brand and serves a vital role as a news outlet for the worldwide HPC community. Rich would want this publication to keep moving forward and his choice for his successor is spot on. I’ve known Doug Black for the past 12 years. Doug is a true professional with a good understanding of the HPC landscape, and I can’t think of a better person to take ownership of insideHPC’s editorial to continue the legacy that Rich worked so hard to achieve.”

