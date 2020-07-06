This new GigaOm Radar Report “GigaOm Radar for Evaluating Data Warehouse Platforms” provided by our friends over at Vertica, examines the leading platforms in the data warehouse marketplace, describes the fundamentals of the technology, identifies key criteria and evaluation metrics by which organizations can evaluate competing platforms, describes some potential technology developments to look out for in the future, and classifies platforms across those criteria and metrics.
This report is designed to help you evaluate both the current and future position of solutions within the market. The aim is to help your organization make the best possible decision about the vendor it selects for its data warehouse.
This white paper includes the following sections that explore the growing importance of selecting the right data warehouse solution for your enterprise:
- Summary
- About the GigaOm Radar Report
- Key Criteria Comparison
- GigaOm Radar
- Vendor Roundup/Overview
- Conclusion
- About Andrew Brust
- About Yiannis Antoniou
- About GigaOm
For decades data warehouses have been the trusted technology for large-scale data storage and analytics in the enterprise. And that role has become only more vital, as traditional data warehouse vendors have modernized their products to provide advanced scaling capabilities, massive parallelism, enhanced ease of use, and reduced total cost of ownership. At the same time, vendors are evolving new features and advancing their architectures to leverage the native capabilities of the cloud.
Today, vendors are extending their products, moving from core data warehouse offerings to more integrated platforms with warehouse capabilities at their core. These include integrations with formerly discrete technologies such as data lakes, Hadoop and Spark, as well as AI operations, deep integration with data analytics and other BI tools, and easier integration with data engineering, data science and machine learning workflows. Built-in data governance, data quality and data preparation are also included.
Download the new white paper courtesy of Vertica, “GigaOm Radar for Evaluating Data Warehouse Platforms” to help you evaluate both the current and future position of data warehouse solutions within the market.
Leave a Comment