Ramping up AI technology holds the key to deploying robotic arms at-scale. This case study “Industrial Servers Ramp Up AI for Robotic Arms” from our friends over at Advantech explores the benefits of augmenting robotic arms with AI. It also explains how AI-ready industrial servers differ from a typical server found in a data center and looks at the partnership between Advantech and Micron for memory and storage powering AI in smart manufacturing.
Smart manufacturing is bringing sweeping changes to automated production and delivery of goods, and it’s leading to breakthroughs with artificial intelligence (AI) for many use cases. As applications of AI in smart manufacturing grow, so does demand for AI-enabled industrial servers with GPUs handling inference and training workloads.
One emerging use case for AI in smart manufacturing is its use with robotic arms. These arms with actuators and sensors move in precise sequences, lifting and positioning items safely – helping automate production and increase throughput. However, as manufacturing scales, programming and optimizing a large fleet of robotic arms can become a bottleneck.
This white paper includes the following important sections:
- Advantech and Micron Co-Partnership
- Robotic Arms and the Benefits of AI
- Ramping Up AI on Industrial Servers
- Creating an AI-Ready Industrial Server
- What’s Ahead for AI in Smart Manufacturing
“As part of a smart manufacturing facility, AI-backed robotic arms free up humans to spend more time on system-level optimization and improvements.”
Advantech’s corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.
