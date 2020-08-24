HPC-AI Advisory Council 2020 Australia Conference Features Inspired Experts & Works

AI and HPC practitioners will gather virtually, 01-02 September (11:00 -14:00 AEST), to share in-depth insights on breakthrough R&D and cutting-edge technology.
Hosted by the National Computational Infrastructure (NCI Australia) in collaboration with the HPC-AI Advisory Council, the HPC-AI Advisory Council 2020 Australia Conference brings together leaders from academia, government and industry to explore the innovative research, techniques, tools and technologies that are fueling economies, productivity and progress globally.
A condensed agenda will be presented over two days featuring local and international experts from government, national science agencies, universities and industry. Inspired works from emerging disciplines to the sciences and systems standards enabling the spectrum of disciplines include: GeoScience Australia, The Ohio State University, China Meteorological Administration, Intersect360 Research and more.
The conference will also host a live tour of NCI for a gander of Australia’s new flagship system ‘Gadi’.
Aptly named ‘To Search For’ from the local Ngunnawal peoples’ language, after going live in January Gadi debuted at #24 on June’s global TOP500 ranking of world’s most powerful computing platforms. Now supporting promising pandemic research being led by the Australian National University, both the centers home and a major collaborator, NCI recently joined the US White House Office of Science and Technology led COVID-19 HPC Consortium providing global researchers access to the single system in the Southern Hemisphere capable of critical molecular level simulations that could result in several significant breakthroughs to end the pandemic, rid the planet of the deadly virus and prevent future outbreaks.
From AI and Exascale to forecasting accuracy across five distinct climates on a single continent and tsunami risk-mitigation modelling off-shore earthquakes and much more. The all-digital conference is free to attend, open to all interested, and requires separate registration for each session day for all participants.
To register or for additional information: hpcadvisorycouncil.com/events/2020/australia-conference/
Cydney Stevens – HPC-AI Advisory Council Media Relations and Events Director
