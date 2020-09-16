HOW WAS THIS WORLD-RECORD-BREAKING SYSTEM DESIGNED?
Supermicro and Preferred Networks (PFN) collaborated to develop the most efficient supercomputer anywhere on earth, earning the #1 position on the Green500 list. This supercomputer, the MN-3, is comprised of Intel® Xeon® CPUs and MN-Core™ boards developed by Preferred Networks.
When looking at the performance per watt of electricity, the MN-3 is ranked #1 in the world in the Green500 ranking. The MN-3 delivers a whopping 21.11 Gigaflops of performance per watt on a benchmark run that showed a total of 1.62 Petaflops performance. In recognition of this engineering effort between Preferred Networks and Supermicro, the MN-3 was awarded the “Number 1 in the Green500” certificate at the annual (virtual in 2020) ISC conference in June, 2020.
Download this white paper, “Supermicro Contributes to the MN-3 Supercomputer Earning #1 on Green500 List” to read more about this collaboration and how a record-setting supercomputer was developed.
