Dell, NetApp, IBM Lead Coldago Research File Storage Map for 2020

Coldago Research, a market research and analysis firm, released today its 2020 edition of its map for file storage (see below) in which 31 vendors were examined and seven emerged as leaders: Dell, DDN, IBM, NetApp, Pure Storage, Qumulo and VAST Data.​

The report studied the market and vendors since Coldago’s previous edition 12 months ago.

Coldago said the map couples enterprise and the HPC file storage vendors with the focus on comparing companies and not products, with the vendors divided into four categories: leaders, challengers, specialists and niches.

“We studied 31 players in multiple dimensions and built different lists.” said Philippe Nicolas, Analyst at Coldago Research. ”We elect seven leaders: Dell, DDN, IBM, NetApp, Pure Storage, Qumulo and VAST Data and detect four “BlitzScalers”: Pure Storage, Qumulo, VAST Data and WekaIO with very interesting trajectories.”

​The 31 players are Atos, CTera Networks, DDN, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hammerspace, Hitachi Vantara, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nasuni, NEC, NetApp, Oracle, Panasas, Panzura, Pure Storage, Oracle, Quantum, Qumulo, Quobyte, SoftIron, StorageCraft, SUSE, ThinkParQ, VAST Data, Veritas Technologies and WekaIO.

Coldago’s list of vendors to watch: Cohesity, Hammerspace, Nasuni, Pure Storage, Quantum, Qumulo, Quobyte, VAST Data and WekaIO.