HPE to build Australia’s No. 1 Supercomputer at Pawsey Supercomputing Centre

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced it was awarded a $48 AUD million contract to build a new supercomputer for Pawsey Supercomputing Centre, one of Australia’s leading national supercomputing centers, located in Western Australia. The new supercomputer is part of the Pawsey Capital Refresh Program, which is a $70 AUD million program funded by the Australian government to invest in next-generation supercomputing to advance the nation’s research.

Pawsey’s new system will be Australia’s most powerful supercomputer with 30X more compute power and 10X more energy efficiency to target complex modeling and simulation for accelerating research in areas such as astronomy, plant pathology, drug discovery and more.

HPE will build the new system using the HPE Cray EX supercomputer high-performance computing (HPC) architecture to support higher performance, density and efficiency needs. HPE will also integrate the Cray ClusterStor E1000 system, which utilizes software and hardware features to meet expanded high-performance storage needs, and feature a future-generation of AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct GPUs for compute power and processors for AI and image-driven applications.



“Supercomputers like those at Pawsey are increasingly crucial to our ability to conduct world-class, high-impact research. The upgrades we’re announcing are a critical move in strengthening Australia’s position in the global research environment and playing a part in major global research projects, from helping in the fight against COVID-19 to working with the precursor telescopes to the Square Kilometre Array,” said Mark Stickells, executive director at Pawsey Supercomputing Centre. “The new supercomputer built by HPE will not only deliver next generation compute power to meet these growing requirements, it will enable entirely new research projects with global reach and impact.”