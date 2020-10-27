Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest HPC news and analysis.
SC20: IDEAS Productivity Team Announces Software Events

October 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
The IDEAS Productivity Team and others in the HPC community are organizing software-related events at SC20, Nov. 9-19. IDEAS is a family of projects supported by the U.S. Department of Energy addressing challenges in HPC software development productivity and software sustainability in computational science and engineering. One of them, IDEAS-ECP, is supported by DOE’s Exascale Computing Project to address exascale software issues.

Event Type Event Title (see linked program page for full details)
Tutorial Managing HPC Software Complexity with Spack: Part 1
Managing HPC Software Complexity with Spack: Part 2
Tutorial Better Scientific Software
Workshop Seventh SC Workshop on Best Practices for HPC Training and Education
Workshop
Correctness 2020: 4th International Workshop on Software Correctness for HPC Applications
Workshop RSE-HPC-2020: Research Software Engineers in HPC
Workshop EduHPC20: Workshop on Education for High-Performance Computing
Workshop
P3HPC: 3rd International Workshop on Performance Portability and Productivity
State of the Practice Responding to Pandemic Driven Change
BoF Spack Community BOF
BoF Software Engineering and Reuse in Modeling, Simulation, and Data Analytics for Science and Engineering

Note that registration is required to participate in SC20, but there is a free Exhibits (XO) registration category which provides access to BoFs, as well as other significant conference activities, such as the keynote, invited talks and posters.

For further details on these events, see https://bssw.io/events/sc20-software-related-events.

