SC20: IDEAS Productivity Team Announces Software Events

The IDEAS Productivity Team and others in the HPC community are organizing software-related events at SC20, Nov. 9-19. IDEAS is a family of projects supported by the U.S. Department of Energy addressing challenges in HPC software development productivity and software sustainability in computational science and engineering. One of them, IDEAS-ECP, is supported by DOE’s Exascale Computing Project to address exascale software issues.

Note that registration is required to participate in SC20, but there is a free Exhibits (XO) registration category which provides access to BoFs, as well as other significant conference activities, such as the keynote, invited talks and posters.

For further details on these events, see https://bssw.io/events/sc20-software-related-events.