Sellafield Nuclear Site Extends Atos Contract

London, 28 October 2020 — Sellafield Ltd has signed a contract extension with Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, for a further two years, extending the long term relationship which started in 2012 into 2022.

In support of Sellafield Ltd, which is responsible for the safe and secure operation and clean-up of the Sellafield nuclear site, Atos manages its infrastructure in a secure and complex environment. Atos will continue to provide a wide range of digital transformation services, with day-to-day operations at Sellafield Ltd focused on providing its 12,000 strong workforce with End User Compute and Service Desk services, Applications Management, Hosting and Security Services.

Sellafield Ltd is responsible on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority for cleaning-up the country’s highest nuclear risks and hazards to safeguarding nuclear fuel, materials and waste. The main Sellafield site in West Cumbria covers 6 square kilometres and is home to more than 200 nuclear facilities and the largest inventory of untreated nuclear waste in the world.

Sellafield Ltd is also responsible for spent nuclear fuel management. This means taking the fuel that has been used inside a nuclear power station and extracting the individual component parts of plutonium, uranium and waste.

“With the support of Atos, Digital Sellafield will constantly evolve yet have one common focus – to underpin and accelerate Sellafield’s transformation and the delivery of its mission to deliver one of the world’s most crucial environmental clean-ups, safely, ahead of schedule and for lower cost,” said Angela Seeney, Executive Director for Transformation at Sellafield Ltd.

“We are very pleased to continue to work in partnership with Sellafield using Industry 4.0, as well as low-carbon technologies where possible, in order to build and deploy a new digital ecosystem across its extended enterprise,” said Clay Van Doren, CEO, Atos UK and Ireland.

The highly collaborative relationship has successfully developed over its duration to support and accelerate the Sellafield Ltd ambition and deliver transformative benefits where technology is the catalyst for business change that helps create a clean and safe environment for future generations.