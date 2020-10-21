SoftIron Appoints Greg Bruno Chief Architect

In this guest article, our friends at Intel discuss how accelerated computing has diversified over the past several years given advances in CPU, GPU, FPGA, and AI technologies. This innovation drives the need for an open and cross-platform language that allows developers to realize the potential of new hardware, minimizes development cost and complexity, and maximizes reuse of their software investments. [READ MORE…]
This white paper from Dell Technologies discusses why developers are turning to ultra-powerful workstations for more creative freedom at less cost. Research shows that large and small companies alike are using powerful workstations with even more powerful graphic processing units (GPUs) as integral parts of their artificial intelligence infrastructure.
