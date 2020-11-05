Child’s Play: Kids Book Author Named Q-CTRL Quantum Education Advisor

Call it counterintuitive reverse psychology. Q-CTRL, a startup that applies control engineering to quantum technology development, today announced that its newly hired quantum education advisor is a writer of children’s books. Perhaps Chris Ferrie’s approach will prove effective for investors, IT strategists and marketing managers who are required to deal with quantum computing but who – understandably enough – can’t get past the notion that a qubit can be a 1 and a 0 at the same time.

Echoing the “For Dummies” books, Ferrie is the author of a “For Babies” series intended to introduce complex scientific and mathematical subjects to kids. One of them takes on the mother of all scientific/mathematical complexities: Quantum Physics for Babies (another entry has the euphonious title Bayesian Probability for Babies).

“I am looking forward to bringing my passion for teaching quantum computing to developing interactive content with the world-class team of quantum scientists and software developers at Q-CTRL,” said Ferrie, who also will maintain his position as associate professor at the University of Technology Sydney and Centre for Quantum Software and Information. “There is a growing appetite for learning more about quantum computing across a broad spectrum of people. If we can make quantum physics and computing interesting and understandable to young children, we can definitely make it so for adults as well.”

At Q-CTRL, Ferrie will lead content development for an interactive, web-based educational software package the company is designing to “help non-experts begin their journey in quantum computing,” the company said.

In addition to his academic career, Ferrie turned to a younger audience a few years ago as author of the international best-seller Quantum Physics for Babies, the first in a series of board books teaching children about the wonders of science. Recently, Ferrie has also begun posting video lectures of his “Introduction to Quantum Computing” university course for the public.

“Professor Ferrie is a highly respected and globally recognized educator who brings tremendous experience and communications skills to our efforts in making quantum computing more accessible to new entrants to the field,” said Michael J. Biercuk, founder and CEO of Q-CTRL. “The global quantum technology industry is well aware that the potential of quantum computing cannot be fulfilled without attracting more young people and professionals from other disciplines to the space, and we are excited to play a significant role in making that come to pass.”