CoolIT Renews Commitment with HPE Cray EX Supercomputers and HPE Apollo 20 Systems

Calgary, Alberta. November 3rd, 2020 – CoolIT Systems, maker of scalable direct liquid cooling technology (DLC) for desktop and data centers systems, announces continued participation with exascale and high performance computing vendor Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on multiple liquid cooling programs.

Building on a foundation and history of cooperation, HPE and CoolIT have renewed their commitment to collaborate on future liquid cooling designs for the HPE Cray EX supercomputers. CoolIT’s direct liquid cooling technology is supporting recent HPE Cray EX supercomputer wins for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, Australia’s Pawsey Supercomputing Centre, the EuroHPC JU LUMI supercomputer, and the Chicoma system at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory.

“We deliver high-performance computing solutions for any scale, and by offering direct liquid-cooling capabilities, customers can increase energy efficiency and power density by transferring heat generated from their systems with a liquid-cooled process,” said Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager, HPC at HPE. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with CoolIT to leverage its cooling technology in the HPE Cray EX supercomputers and select HPE Apollo systems to help customers meet performance needs while lowering energy usage.”

CoolIT also continues participation with HPE on the HPE Apollo 20 system which has been deployed at several notable HPC customer sites in the past 18 months.

CoolIT’s CEO, Steve Walton, commented, “We are fully committed to supporting HPE in the next generation of server cooling designs and thrilled for the opportunity to continue growing our relationship”.