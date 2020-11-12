Dr. Peter Braam Joins ThinkParQ as CTO

Kaiserslautern Germany, November 12th, 2020 – ThinkParQ, the company behind the parallel file system BeeGFS, announced today the appointment of industry pioneer and innovative visionary Dr. Peter Braam as Chief Technical Officer.

Widely respected and renowned in the HPC community for his entrepreneurial leadership and vision in computing architecture and R&D, Braam brings an extensive amount of expertise, leadership, and strategic vision to ThinkParQ.

“The hardware industry is entering an unprecedented epoch of embracing new storage and processing devices, hand in hand with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence emerging as a seismic change for scientific and corporate missions. Peter will look at this from many angles to meet a new level of customer requirements by evolving BeeGFS.” said Frank Herold, CEO ThinkParQ. “Peter’s innovative expertise and vision is not only instrumental for the future development of BeeGFS, but it will also contribute a tremendous amount of value to the BeeGFS community, our customers, and partners.” continues Herold.

As CTO, Braam will focus on leading the R&D team, guiding the architectural and product development, and strategic roadmap of BeeGFS.

“It’s very exciting to join the excellent ThinkParQ team right when it is gaining market share. My first mission is to strengthen that further by leading the architecture and guiding the development. New computation, storage hardware, and requirements from Machine Learning will be making unprecedented demands on our software, and fortunately new engineering practices are now available to us to converge to the best distributed systems without endless experimentation. This will also help us to introduce innovation in strategic areas. I’m delighted to work in such an interesting technical area.” said Dr. Peter Braam.

Prior to joining ThinkParQ, Braam held several executive roles at public companies, founded/co-founded 6 start-ups and has been working with the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge on Radio Telescopes, Machine Learning and Data

Intensive Computing. Braam will headline the upcoming BeeGFS User Group (BUG) meeting, taking place virtually on January 27th, 2021.

source: ThinkParQ