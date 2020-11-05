Gigabyte Launches Embedded mini-ITX Motherboard for the AMD EPYC Embedded 3151

Taipei, Taiwan, November 5th 2020 – Gigabyte Technology, (TWSE: 2376), maker of high-performance servers and workstations, today announced the Gigabyte MJ11-EC0 for the power-efficient embedded market. Real-time computing in a mini-ITX form factor is possible with rich features. Embedded solutions typically deploy in industrial automation, IoT, and medical machines; yet these cost-effective platforms are also used in virtualization and network storage infrastructure.

The Gigabyte MJ11-EC0 is a mini-ITX board with an AMD EPYC Embedded 3151 that uses the SP4r2 socket, and has a TDP of 45W. By consuming less power and generating less heat, the MJ11-EC0 is able to come in a small form factor. The AMD EPYC Embedded 3151 has 4 cores, 8 threads, and a turbo frequency up to 2.9GHz. The MJ11-EC0 supports dual-channel memory, and comes with 4 DIMM slots that support DDR4 up to 2666MHz and 128GB RDIMM modules. There is a robust amount of storage options: 1 x SlimSAS port, 4 x SATA ports, and 1 x M.2 (PCIe Gen3). As well, a single PCIe Gen3 x16 expansion slot that can be used for additional storage, networking, or accelerators. For connectivity, there is dual 1GbE LAN ports, 1 x MLAN, 2 x USB3.0, 1 x VGA, and more on the rear I/O.