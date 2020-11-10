Quantum Expands Unstructured Data Management Portfolio

Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today unveiled an expansion of its portfolio to help customers classify, manage and protect video and unstructured data across its lifecycle. The company said addressing the need to manage data end to end – on premises or in the cloud – “is another key step in Quantum’s strategy to be the leading provider of management and storage services for unstructured data.”

The expanded portfolio includes:

Quantum ATFS – a new file-based storage platform with integrated data classification enabling visualization, automation, and placement of data “in the right place, at the right time.”

Quantum StorNext 7 File System – a new version of Quantum’s high-performance file system, including capabilities that automates data placement on NVMe designed for high-throughput, low latency workloads.

Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage – an expansion of the ActiveScale line with a smaller capacity, three-node object storage system, along with such features as object lock to protect critical data.

“Massive unstructured data growth may be the defining factor for industries and economies of the 21st century,” said Ashish Nadkarni, GVP, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies, at industry analyst firm IDC. “This data lives everywhere – it is created and processed at the edge, moved to both the cloud and the core data center, and stored and protected in multiple locations. Quantum is offering the tools to help companies retain and protect this valuable data for decades, with the ability to easily search and access it for future analysis.”

Quantum said the new products will be introduced before its VirtualQ I Transform events, Nov. 17 and 19, and will be available via a software subscription license based on capacity, offering “unstructured data solutions with purchasing and deployment options that align to organizations’ needs,” the company said.

“Our customers are dealing with massive video and unstructured data growth, and it will be the ability to harness the value of this data – to ‘enrich’ this data – that will drive businesses forward,” said Jamie Lerner, president and CEO, Quantum. “This is what will drive the next discovery, the next innovation, new ways to communicate and entertain, and new business models. We’re focusing our innovation on helping customers unlock the value in their video and unstructured data in new ways to solve their most pressing business challenges, and this expanded portfolio is an important step toward enabling that model.”