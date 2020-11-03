Quantum Science: ORNL Researchers Talk about Exploring ‘Subatomic Weirdness’

Check out Oak Ridge National Lab’s latest Sounds of Science podcast in which ORNL researchers discuss what they hope to accomplish with quantum computing. As ORNL states in its introduction to this episode: “Quantum mechanics. Does the term alone make your brain hurt a little? If so, you’re not alone. It’s a very complex branch of physics where things are just kind of … weird. However, it’s this strange behavior particles exhibit at the subatomic scale that has the potential to create a technological revolution in computing, materials, networking, and sensing. To harness this power, the U.S. Department of Energy has established a suite of quantum information science research centers at five of its national laboratories.” One of them is at Oak Ridge.

Here’s a link to this episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-science-exploring-subatomic-weirdness/id1483253058?i=1000496046217