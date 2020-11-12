Today, artificial intelligence (AI) applications are reshaping large and small companies’ products, services, and business models. Decision makers need to make critical hardware and software choices to achieve AI strategy success. As smaller firms to global enterprises assess their business cases and work flows the need for highly-scaled servers and cloud platforms are no longer the only option to build a successful AI infrastructure.
The study results summarized in this white paper, “Using Workstations To Reshape Your Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure,” show that firms are already using workstations to lower the cost, increase the security, and speed up their AI infrastructure. The addition of workstations into a firms AI workflow allows servers and cloud platforms to be tasked with business cases that require more robust computing while workstations take on tasks with longer time frames and smaller budgets.
Download this white paper, “Using Workstations To Reshape Your Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure,” to read more about how highly-scaled servers and cloud platforms are necessary to run applications that must be run at top speed and where cost is not a barrier. However, workstations provide excellent support for applications where data security is a priority but where timelines are more flexible or cost is a major consideration.
