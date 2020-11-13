Where to Go and What to Do at Virtual SC20: These HPC Experts Give Guidance

As you plan for next week’s Virtual SC20, we thought it would be helpful to ask four HPC industry experts for guidance regarding the sessions, trends, news and other highlights worthy of your attention coming out of what one of our panelists, Dr. Thomas Sterling of the University of Indiana (and of Beowulf cluster pioneering fame), described as “a diverse and rich” program agenda.

Our other eminent panelists include Steve Conway, senior adviser, HPC Market Dynamics at industry analyst firm Hyperion Research; Addison Snell, CEO of analyst firm Intersect360; and Elad Raz, CEO of startup NextSilicon, which is developing a new HPC architecture.

We hope you enjoy the diverse views offered by the panelists and that they give you helpful suggestions for where you go and what you do at Virtual SC20.