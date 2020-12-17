An Update from Women in HPC – Expanding Membership and Mission

In this interview, we hear from two leaders of Women in HPC, the worldwide organization that encourages, mentors and supports women and addresses gender issues in the high performance computing industry. Speaking for the organization are Lorna Rivera, research scientist in program evaluation at the Georgia Tech Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC); and Sharon Broude Geva, director of advanced research computing at the University of Michigan. They provide an update on WHPC’s membership and global network of chapter organizations, on its mission and strategic outreach, on its activities last month at virtual SC20, and on its goals for 2021.