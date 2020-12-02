insideHPC Guide to HPC/AI for Energy – Part 5

In this technology guide sponsored by our friends over at Dell Technologies, we take a deep dive into how the team of Dell Technologies and AMD is working to provide solutions for a wide array of needs for more strategic cultivation of oil and gas energy reserves. We’ll start with a series of compelling use-case examples, and then introduce a number of important pain-points solved with HPC and AI. We’ll continue with some specific solutions for the energy industry by Dell and AMD. Then we’ll take a look at a case study examining how geophysical services and equipment company CGG successfully deployed HPC technology for competitive advantage. Finally, we’ll leave you with a short-list of valuable resources available from Dell to help guide you along the path with HPC and AI.
This technology guide, insideHPC Guide to HPC/AI for Energy, explores how the dynamic confluence of HPC and AI is now considered essential to any organization involved in energy exploration and the process of bringing the resulting energy resources to market.
Case Study: CGG
Compagnie Generale de Geophysique (CGG), a pioneering global geophysical services and equipment company deployed AMD server GPUs to accelerate its geoscience oil and gas research efforts, harnessing more than 1 PetaFLOPS of GPU processing power. Employing AMD’s HPC GPU Computing software tools available on GPUOpen.com, CGG rapidly converted its in-house Nvidia CUDA code to OpenCL™ for seismic data processing running on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, enabling fast, cost-effective GPU-powered research.
“The installation of the large AMD GPU production cluster at CGG is a great example of how AMD’s technology prowess in both HPC GPU hardware and in open source software tools combined to deliver incredible results,” said Brian Reeves, senior director, product management, AMD Professional Graphics. “Energy research is a demanding and time-intensive task that stands to realize significant benefits from the use of GPU computation. GPUOpen software tools coupled with AMD … hardware enables an efficient and cost-effective solution for rapid data processing that can drive tremendous competitive advantage.”
Next Steps with Dell Technologies Solutions for the Energy Industry
Dell Technologies is ready to help find the solutions right for your unique environment and requirements, and will be there for you over the long haul providing leading-edge hardware from workstations to supercomputers. Here is a short-list of time-critical solutions offered to energy companies for an unparalleled competitive advantage:
- Take a test drive via the worldwide Customer Solution Centers. Experience Dell solutions and products with a customized engagement designed to help energy companies address business challenges and innovate for success. You will work with subject matter experts in dedicated labs–stacked with the latest and greatest products and solution showcases.
- Access the HPC & AI Innovation Lab, where engineers are dedicated to designing energy industry solutions and staying on the leading edge of new and emerging technologies to help you keep pace with the constantly evolving landscape. The lab encompasses a 13,000 sq. ft. data center devoted to HPC, housing thousands of servers plus sophisticated storage and networking. A broad range of insightful technical communications from the engineering team at the Innovation Lab surrounding HPC deployments are available.
- As data analytics, HPC and AI converge and technology evolves at a rapid pace, Dell Technologies’ worldwide HPC & AI Centers of Excellence evaluate new technologies and share best practices. In working with the HPC Community, Dell HPC & AI Centers of Excellence cultivate an important network of resources based on the wide-ranging experience of technology developers, service providers and industry subject matter experts.
- Specific architectures for energy industry.
- Special resources for HPC and AI.
Summary
Exploration and production companies in the energy industry are highly aligned with HPC and AI technologies. This is because finding economically viable reserves has become increasingly difficult. Easily reached reserves are exhausted, so energy companies must rely on seismic modeling to guide the exploration process. Advanced computational techniques are required.
The dynamic confluence of HPC and AI is now considered essential to any organization involved in energy exploration and the process of bringing the resulting energy resources to market. The industry is seeing success with complex, compute intensive simulations to locate underground oil and natural gas deposits. Equally important, we’re seeing the importance of analytics to more fully understand the process of guiding these energy resources to global markets.
With the accelerated use of HPC and AI in the energy industry, there are strategic options for laying a directed path for these technologies to become a strong competitive advantage. Dell Technologies and AMD is a team that can help you travel down this path.
