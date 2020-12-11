insideHPC Guide to QCT Platform-on-Demand Designed for Converged Workloads – Part 3

Not too long ago, building a converged HPC/AI environment – with two domains: High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) – would require spending a lot of money on proprietary systems and software with the hope that it would scale as business demands changed. In this insideHPC technology guide, as we’ll see, by relying on open source software and the latest high performance/low cost system architectures, it is possible to build scalable hybrid on-premises solutions that satisfy the needs of converged HPC/AI workloads while being robust and easily manageable.