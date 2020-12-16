PRACE: Call for Proposals for HPC Compute Resources from DECI-17 and EUDAT

The PRACE DECI programme provides cross-national access to European Tier-1 HPC resources (national systems). Access will be awarded for a period of 12 months, beginning 1 June 2021. More information is available here.
For this call additional resources and services are available from EUDAT for data management.
Details:
- Opening date: 16 December 2020, 12:00 UTC
- Closing date: 31 January 2021, 17:00 UTC
- Anticipated allocation decisions: May 2021
- Allocation start: 1 June 2021
- Allocation period: 1 year for Project Access
- Type of access: DECI (Tier-1)
Leave a Comment