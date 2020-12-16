Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest HPC news and analysis.
Send me information from insideHPC:


Home » HPC Hardware » PRACE: Call for Proposals for HPC Compute Resources from DECI-17 and EUDAT

PRACE: Call for Proposals for HPC Compute Resources from DECI-17 and EUDAT

December 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The PRACE DECI programme provides cross-national access to European Tier-1 HPC resources (national systems). Access will be awarded for a period of 12 months, beginning 1 June 2021. More information is available here.

For this call additional resources and services are available from EUDAT for data management.

Details:

  • Opening date: 16 December 2020, 12:00 UTC
  • Closing date: 31 January 2021, 17:00 UTC
  • Anticipated allocation decisions: May 2021
  • Allocation start: 1 June 2021
  • Allocation period: 1 year for Project Access
  • Type of access: DECI (Tier-1)

Filed Under: Events, Google News Feed, Government, HPC Hardware, HPC Software, News, Research / Education Tagged With: ,

Leave a Comment

*

Resource Links: