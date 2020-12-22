SiPearl, the company designing the high-performance, low-power microprocessor for the European exascale supercomputer, is joining ETP4HPC, an association that groups together the leading European players for high performance computing technologies.

From technology suppliers to research centres, software companies, service providers or end users, the members of this major think-tank, created in 2012, are driven by a shared goal: helping ensure Europe’s technological sovereignty by developing Europe’s leadership in the field of high performance computing.

” ETP4HPC welcomes warmly the membership of SiPearl. Our association has been campaigning for years in favour of a determined European policy for the development of sovereign technologies in the field of high performance computing. The very existence of SiPearl is proof that our efforts are paying off ,” declares Jean-Pierre Panziera, chairman of the ETP4HPC association.

“We are proud to be joining ETP4HPC, which is the driving force behind the process to build the European high performance computing ecosystem, and to align ourselves with the joint mission of its members, which are our stakeholders, our partners and our future clients. In line with our company vision to help ensure Europe’s independence on the strategic market for high performance computing thanks to our range of microprocessors, our decision to join this association confirms our commitment alongside them “, concludes Philippe Notton, SiPearl’s CEO and founder.