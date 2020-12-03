This white paper, “Smaller, faster and cooler: Innovations in Dell Precision mobile workstations surmount the latest thermal challenges,” describes that with the latest Precision models, Dell continues to pioneer smarter thermals for mobile workstations that allow processor and GPU innovations to evolve so you can be more productive. To get the peak performance your demanding workloads require in easily portable sizes, Dell Technologies has Precision mobile workstations that best meets your needs.
Why does thermal output matter? For users relying on high-end applications, improved thermal design can reduce the time it takes to complete rigorous tasks such video rendering, CAD, and more. An overheated system slows down performance or induces shutdowns until components cool—options that hurt productivity and cause understandable frustration. Plus, over time, high temperatures can cause permanent failures and shorten the life of the device. End users that rely on high performance benefit from powerful systems that mitigate heat-induced slowdowns and enable them to meet business deadlines faster.
High-end application users want it all: workstations that deliver envelope-pushing performance via powerful CPUs and GPUs while simultaneously reducing size for maximum portability. For engineers, this introduces the challenge of how to mitigate growing thermal output—or heat—in increasingly dense spaces.
Download this white paper, “Smaller, faster and cooler: Innovations in Dell Precision mobile workstations surmount the latest thermal challenges” to read more about how Dell engineers have made breakthroughs in the thermal design of new Dell Precision models by prioritizing high performance above all.
