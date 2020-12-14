Telechips Picks Arm IP for Automotive SoC

Cambridge, UK – December 14, 2020 – Arm today announced that Telechips, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in automotive applications, has selected a leading-edge suite of Arm IP for its next-generation automotive system-on-chip (SoC), the Dolphin5, which is designed for applications such as Advanced Driver-assistance Systems (ADAS) and digital cockpit, including IVI Systems.

To meet Telechips’ high performance, safety, power and scalability requirements, the Dolphin5 design will include the Arm Mali-G78AE graphics processor with functional safety capabilities along with the Arm Cortex-A76 processor and Arm Ethos-N78 Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

Additionally, Telechips have signed up for Arm Flexible Access, which includes several Arm IP safety packages that can be designed into any Telechips SoC without any up-front licensing commitment. For design services, Telechips is collaborating with Arm Approved Design Partner GAONCHIPS to leverage their experience in utilizing the Samsung Foundry process and infrastructure for Arm-based SoCs.

“Our collaboration with Arm gives us access to IP, such as the Mali-G78AE, that is uniquely designed for automotive applications and the complex processing power, efficiency and safety capabilities required for modern vehicles,” said Leanne Lee, VP of Future Strategy Group at Telechips. “By selecting a comprehensive heterogeneous Arm compute solution, we are well-positioned to successfully develop our next-generation platform to meet the needs of global automotive manufacturers.”

“Next-generation IVI and ADAS applications demand a combination of safety, scalability and power-efficient compute,” said Chet Babla, vice president, Automotive and IoT Line of Business at Arm. “Telechips has selected a leading-edge suite of Arm IP to help meet the critical requirements of these applications, further strengthening our partnership to innovate and enable the advanced automotive solutions of the future.”

Through its collaboration with Arm, Telechips is addressing the unique technology demands from automotive suppliers and vehicle manufacturers with its Dolphin5 SoC that will include: