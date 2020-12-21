This whitepaper, “Unleash the Future of Innovation with HPC & AI,” reviews how cutting-edge solutions from Supermicro and NVIDIA are enabling customers to transform and capitalize on HPC and AI innovation. Data is the driving force for success in the global marketplace. Data volumes are erupting in size and complexity as organizations work to collect, analyze, and derive intelligence from a growing number of sources and devices. These workloads are critical to powering applications that translate insight into business value.
High-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing the way businesses operate, allowing them to use their data to extract deeper insights, enhance processes, and realize better outcomes. However, executing these tasks is a major concern for today’s organizations. Data analytics, HPC, AI, machine learning, and deep learning workloads require massive levels of power and flexibility, which rapidly exceed the capacity of traditional infrastructure. In order to succeed, businesses must invest in a new breed of technology that can deliver revolutionary performance and breakneck speeds.
Supermicro and NVIDIA are preparing their customers for success, offering the right technologies to make the leap into leading-edge technologies. The companies prioritize the advancement of HPC and AI by continually testing, validating, and integrating advanced hardware featuring optimized software components to support a rising number of use cases.
Download this white paper, “Unleash the Future of Innovation with HPC & AI” to learn about how, backed by an extensive partner ecosystem, Supermicro’s unrivaled computing solutions are expertly engineered to achieve faster intelligence, superior outcomes, and proven sustainability for ongoing innovation.
