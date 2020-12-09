Xsight Labs Announces Sampling of 25.6T Data Center Switch with 100G SerDes

Tel Aviv and San Jose — December 9, 2020 — Xsight Labs announced today the sampling of X1, the industry’s first 25.6T and 12.8T Data Center Switch with 100G SerDes, to its alpha customers. Xsight Labs’ X1 is the industry’s lowest power 25.6T and 12.8T fully programmable data center switch, according to the company. X1 is a monolithic die in 7nm that introduces a groundbreaking new architecture and achieves new levels of power and silicon efficiencies.

“Xsight Labs is the first in the world to sample a monolithic 7nm switch silicon that is on the frontier of the 100G SerDes ecosystem,” said Erez Shaizaf, Xsight Labs’ Co-Founder and Switch General Manager. “It is a true testament to the caliber of engineering talent that we have been able to assemble and we, as a team, are extremely proud of our execution.”

Xsight Labs’ X1 is designed to address the bandwidth, power, form factors and radix requirements of next-generation data center deployments, today. With line-rate performance, X1 enables cloud service providers to deploy a 25.6T (32 x 800G) in a 1 RU form factor and delivers a 2x improvement in performance per watt, compared to incumbent 12.8T solutions in production today.

“The X1 family architecture has been built from the ground up to incorporate a unique set of value-added features like Application Optimized Switching, X-PNDTM, and X-IQTM, enabling customers’ switch deployments to achieve optimized latency and power,” said Gal Malach, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Xsight Labs.

X1 Key Features:

At less than 300W for 25.6T and under 200W for 12.8T (for typical data center use cases), X1 is the industry’s lowest power data center switch silicon.

Built with industry-leading 256 x 100G LR PAM4 SerDes, X1 enables retimer-less design, supporting in-rack DAC connectivity for the 100G ecosystem. X1 also supports the new 800G optics ecosystem, delivering a 2x improvement in port density vs. 400G optics.

X1’s application-optimized switching architecture delivers the lowest power and lowest latency for customer specific deployment use cases, like high-performance compute (HPC), AI, machine learning and data center fabric.

X1’s no compromise, fully shared buffer architecture enables wire speed in-cast performance for worst-case microburst absorption.

X1 supports an extensive suite of programmable Dataplane Telemetry that enables best-in-class visibility into the network for monitoring, troubleshooting and real-time analysis and decision making.

Supports a broad range of switch configurations:

o 25.6T: 256 x 100G, 128 x 200G, 64 x 400G, 32 x 800G

o 12.8T: 256 x 50G, 128 x 100G, 64 x 200G, 32 x 400G, 16 x 800G Xsight Labs’ X1 family of products features a number of essential tools to facilitate the customer’s deployment and optimization needs, including: • X-PNDTM Engine: Xsight’s expandable Elastic Resource Engine changes the paradigm from “use it or lose it” to unconditional resource elasticity, allowing unprecedented flexibility in resource allocation across packet buffer and control tables.

o 25.6T: 256 x 100G, 128 x 200G, 64 x 400G, 32 x 800G o 12.8T: 256 x 50G, 128 x 100G, 64 x 200G, 32 x 400G, 16 x 800G Xsight Labs’ X1 family of products features a number of essential tools to facilitate the customer’s deployment and optimization needs, including: X-IQTM Engine: Xsight’s Intelligent Queuing provides lower flow completion time (FCT) and improves overall application performance with support for up to 64k (256 per port) queues with advanced congestion control.

X-MONTM: Xsight’s Monitoring, Analysis and Predictive Maintenance Manager, powered by Universal Chip TelemetryTM (UCT) from proteanTecs, allows data centers to monitor the health and performance of in-field systems, optimize performance, extend system lifetimes, and support a comprehensive predictive fleet maintenance strategy to significantly lower operational costs.

X1 is accompanied by a comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK), designed from the ground up to incorporate multi-layer APIs, allowing full control of the X1 silicon. The SDK comes with a set of reference applications and is fully compatible with OCP SAI and SONiC network aoperating system (NOS).

Xsight Labs is making X1 silicon, evaluation platforms and SDK available to qualified alpha customers. Please contact sales@xsightslabs.com for more information.