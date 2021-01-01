$1.5 M in State HPC Funding for Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center and Collaborators

Jan. 21, 2021 – The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has funded the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center and collaborators with $1.5 million in two separate awards.

The state’s 2020-21 budget includes a line item for $500,000 to fund activities at PSC not covered by the organization’s research grants. The money will support PSC’s workforce development efforts and other non-technical outreach activities. Funding by the state is also important in remaining competitive for larger federal and charitable foundation research grants, such as those that fund PSC’s supercomputers.

PSC and 4350 Propco, LLC, the landlord at Next Tier Connect @ Pittsburgh East (NTC@PE), the building housing PSC’s machine room in Monroeville, also received $1 million in capital money through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). This grant will in part fund upgrades to the electrical supply and cooling systems at NTC@PE, making PSC’s new Bridges-2 supercomputing platform possible. RACP, administered by the state Office of the Budget, funds acquisition and construction for regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

source: PSC