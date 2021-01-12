12th JLESC Workshop to Be Held Feb. 24-26

The 12th annual Joint Laboratory for Extreme Scale Computing (JLESC) will be held virtually from Wednesday, Feb. 24 to Friday, Feb. 26. It will bring together researchers in high performance computing from the JLESC partners INRIA, the University of Illinois, Argonne National Laboratory, Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Jülich Supercomputing Centre, RIKEN R-CCS and The University of Tennessee to explore advancing HPC from petascale to the extreme scale era.

The agenda will include presentations from Professor Satoshi Matsuoka of the Riken Center for Computational Science in Japan discussing Fugaku, the world’s most powerful supercomputer; Argonne National Laboratory’s Dr. Louis Curfman McInnes on “How a Community Software Ecosystem Perspective Helps to Advance Science Goals in the Exascale Computing Project”; and Professor Torsten Hoefler of ETH Zurich on high performance deep learning.

The workshop will also feature sessions on these topics:

Applications and mini-apps

Parallel programming models and runtime

Performance tools

Resilience

Big Data, I/O and in-situ visualization

Numerical methods and algorithms

Advanced architectures

Artificial Intelligence

In addition to these tracks, dedicated sessions on more specialized scientific domains are planned on computational fluid dynamics, computational biology and climate/weather research.

Most of the workshop is open to all participants from the JLESC institutions Illinois, INRIA, ANL, BSC, JSC, Riken R-CCS and UTK; faculties, researchers, engineers and students who want to learn more about post-petascale / pre-exascale computing. In addition to the schedule with restricted participation, the meeting will feature on the workshop’s last day as an open day, where attendance is open to anybody interested by any of the workshop related topics.

The open day features three invited talks from leaders in the field presented along with three success stories from JLESC teams. The OpenDay invited speakers are Prof. Satoshi Matsuoka (Riken), Dr. Lois Curfman McInnes (ANL) and Prof. Torsten Hoefler (ETH). The precise schedule for the open day will be posted on the agenda as soon as possible.

source: JLESC