Exascale Computing Project: Researchers Accelerate I/O with Novel Processing Method

Their experiments showed the new method works well for applications that run many processes on a single node and exhibit a high degree of noncontiguity in their accesses, enabling richer output and faster time-to-science.

Co-author Rob Ross recently received the Ernest Orlando Lawrence Award, one of DOE’s highest honors, for “significant research contributions in the areas of scientific data storage and management, and communication software and architectures; and leadership in major DOE initiatives such as the SciDAC program.”

source: ECP